I have bought this after using the Philips Azure steam iron for a decade. That was great, but the water tank is now cracked and irreparable. After watching the garment shops using garment steamers, my curiosity was aroused. There must be something about the steamers. I took a gamble and ordered the DailyTouch, without any experience of using any similar product. In case it wasn't enough I thought I would still use the normal iron in Dry mode, in addition to the steaming from DailyTouch. However, after getting the DailyTouch, I have used the normal iron only once - to straighten the craft paper for my son's school project. What is nice about the DailyTouch is the quick de-creasing ability. To fold freshly washed and dried clothes to put into the cupboard, with little effort I can remove the creases in a single stroke and make the garment straight enough to fold nicely. It may not be perfect, but it's a hundred times better than dumping crumpled (or even folded, unironed) clothes. If you want a more perfect look, just steam a little slower and longer. You can get that perfectly ironed look. It is still a lot quicker than the normal iron. If you watch the demo video on YouTube you will notice the hand-glove method. It is a nice add-on, but with little practice you can do slide-down steaming without having to use the hand-glove for pressure. It's an individual choice. For most clothes it's optimum. I haven't used it with an ironing board, but you can always use the steamer with an ironing board. For items like curtains, you can iron them while they are hung. Initially the water condensation makes the clothes a bit wet. But you can use a towel or something as the first garment till the hose gets warmed up.