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  • Crease free clothes every day
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  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
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  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day
  • Crease free clothes every day

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC504/35

3.2
| (5) Reviews

1 award

Crease free clothes every day
The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.
See all benefits

With powerful continuous steam

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole with hanger

  • Glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Special garment hanger

Special garment hanger

Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2

15/02/2017

India

India

For Fresh Looking Clothes

I have bought this after using the Philips Azure steam iron for a decade. That was great, but the water tank is now cracked and irreparable. After watching the garment shops using garment steamers, my curiosity was aroused. There must be something about the steamers. I took a gamble and ordered the DailyTouch, without any experience of using any similar product. In case it wasn't enough I thought I would still use the normal iron in Dry mode, in addition to the steaming from DailyTouch. However, after getting the DailyTouch, I have used the normal iron only once - to straighten the craft paper for my son's school project. What is nice about the DailyTouch is the quick de-creasing ability. To fold freshly washed and dried clothes to put into the cupboard, with little effort I can remove the creases in a single stroke and make the garment straight enough to fold nicely. It may not be perfect, but it's a hundred times better than dumping crumpled (or even folded, unironed) clothes. If you want a more perfect look, just steam a little slower and longer. You can get that perfectly ironed look. It is still a lot quicker than the normal iron. If you watch the demo video on YouTube you will notice the hand-glove method. It is a nice add-on, but with little practice you can do slide-down steaming without having to use the hand-glove for pressure. It's an individual choice. For most clothes it's optimum. I haven't used it with an ironing board, but you can always use the steamer with an ironing board. For items like curtains, you can iron them while they are hung. Initially the water condensation makes the clothes a bit wet. But you can use a towel or something as the first garment till the hose gets warmed up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

27/05/2016

India

India

Excellent product

It works well and does the job.And the product irons almost all clothes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

03/09/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Great looks and utility

Can be used immediatly before leaving to remove wrinkles, which is good enough. No need to iron press lest you want crease. Specially useful for attending a party or an occasion.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyTouch GC504/35 Garment Steamer

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