2 year warranty
Discontinued
Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!
1000W, up to 20 g/min
Vertical Steaming
60ml non detachable water tank
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Awards
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Fajjo1704
01/05/2020
India
Like the product very much
Are very beautiful and handi product Easy for travelling propose
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-11-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-11-01
Rajput aj
01/05/2020
India
A perfect product for me
Perfectly designed for travel, easily fits on ye traveling bag.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-05-01
Kausar
01/05/2020
India
Liked the product very much perfect product for me
It's a very beautiful and handy product you can do vertical iron with perfect iron
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-05-01
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2019-05-01
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.