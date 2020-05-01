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  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

Discontinued

Handheld garment steamer

GC300/20

4.6

| (16) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!

See all benefits

Ideal companion to your iron, no board required

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

  • 1000W, up to 20 g/min

  • Vertical Steaming

  • 60ml non detachable water tank

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

01/05/2020

India

India

Like the product very much

Are very beautiful and handi product Easy for travelling propose

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-11-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-11-01

01/05/2020

India

India

A perfect product for me

Perfectly designed for travel, easily fits on ye traveling bag.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-05-01

01/05/2020

India

India

Liked the product very much perfect product for me

It's a very beautiful and handy product you can do vertical iron with perfect iron

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-05-01

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2019-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.