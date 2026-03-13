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2 year warranty

Steam iron

Discontinued

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Steam iron

GC2820/02

Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips 2800 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 650.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips 2800 series Steam iron - English

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting