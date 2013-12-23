ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC2820/02

4.4

| (12) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2820/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 30g/min;90g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

The pills breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

12

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

23/12/2013

India

India

Quality product

Nice steam iron. No dripping water. Heats very quickly. Build very sturdy & buttons at right place. User manual can be made more user friendly & explanatory.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

07/11/2013

India

India

Excellent product as is with any Philips product

I have been using Philips Steam Iron for more than 20 years so it was an obvious choice to go for this Steam Iron. I am very happy using it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

26/08/2013

India

India

very happy with the product

I have always purchased Philips product. I had 2 irons before this even they did a wonderful job. I went for a this after a gap of almost 5 years, so the earlier irons too did give me very good service.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration