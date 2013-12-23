2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2820/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
Steam 30g/min;90g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
Awards
4.4
of 5
12
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dextor
23/12/2013
India
Quality product
Nice steam iron. No dripping water. Heats very quickly. Build very sturdy & buttons at right place. User manual can be made more user friendly & explanatory.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron
PLeo
07/11/2013
India
Excellent product as is with any Philips product
I have been using Philips Steam Iron for more than 20 years so it was an obvious choice to go for this Steam Iron. I am very happy using it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron
pksfine
26/08/2013
India
very happy with the product
I have always purchased Philips product. I had 2 irons before this even they did a wonderful job. I went for a this after a gap of almost 5 years, so the earlier irons too did give me very good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC2820/02 Steam iron