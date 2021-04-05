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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1920/29
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1920/29

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1920/29

3.7

| (11) Reviews

1 award

Stylish Iron

Beak shape tip

See all benefits

Stylish Iron

  • 1440 W

  • Black American Heritage sole

  • Decorative printing

Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding

Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding

Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

11

Reviews

3
2

05/04/2021

India

India

The product has many features with fine quality

I liked this Iron very much with fine technology and quality but after a year or so it just stopped working and thanks philips for giving it a warranty of 2 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1920/31

Date of Use 2020-10-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1920/31

Date of Use 2020-10-05

19/03/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

The product is perfect for ironing

the customer service is good, just by giving a call for product complian, the customer service is available to solve the problem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-02-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-02-19

03/03/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

One of the best products

One of the best products so i give u 5 star & service also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-09-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-09-03

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