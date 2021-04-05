2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1920/29
Stylish Iron
Beak shape tip
1440 W
Black American Heritage sole
Decorative printing
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Awards
3.7
of 5
11
Reviews
ansh324
05/04/2021
India
The product has many features with fine quality
I liked this Iron very much with fine technology and quality but after a year or so it just stopped working and thanks philips for giving it a warranty of 2 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1920/31
Date of Use 2020-10-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1920/31
Date of Use 2020-10-05
jinia
19/03/2020
India
Verified buyer
The product is perfect for ironing
the customer service is good, just by giving a call for product complian, the customer service is available to solve the problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-02-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-02-19
Devkar
03/03/2020
India
Verified buyer
One of the best products
One of the best products so i give u 5 star & service also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-09-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1900 series GC1920/02 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-09-03