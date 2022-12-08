2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
4.1
of 5
190
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Satrasala
08/12/2022
India
Verified buyer
Good easy to use
Instructions water to be filled then connect when u want to use water dry iron no water required don't leave the swith on when not in use no spray is available in this model when you order buy spray
Pros
Quality good.brand
Cons
Spray not included
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1903/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2022-11-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1903/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2022-11-07
NP08
01/05/2022
India
Verified buyer
Good product
Good product and does the job. Value for money. But it doesn’t have the steam release button to release more than required steam when needed. steam comes out continuously.
Pros
It is handy and has ideal weight. You can continuously iron upto 12-15 clothes, but that depends on individual also.
Cons
Doesn’t have Steam release button.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-04-01
Wani S
28/09/2021
India
I am fully satisfied with the product
I liked this product definitely its value for money
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-08-28
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-08-28