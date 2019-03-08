2 year warranty
Discontinued
American Heritage Golden sole
Golden American Heritage sole
Metalic tip
Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating
Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
Awards
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Mago
08/03/2019
India
Verified buyer
Good Product
Philips is a big brand name. I have bought a Dry iron GC 158/02 1100 W This product is very good. Moreover its sale after service is also good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron
Ehtesham
05/12/2015
India
This product has great features
Value for Money. Very fine grip with excellent handle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron
vnayak
04/10/2014
India
purpose of buying iron is solved.
thanks to philips for introducing this product.it seems to be working wonders with my cloths.except for the light which is very dim u can go with this product eyes closed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC158/02 Dry iron