2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC157/02
American Heritage Black sole
Black American Heritage sole
Metalic tip
Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
Awards
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Before&afterwelltested
14/01/2023
India
Verified buyer
Awesome product 5 star rating
I would like to appreciate and thank you Philips India for GC 157/02, I found it suitable to look presentable and gentle. 5 star rating for your product and services. It is light weight and well shiny innovation by Philips. Thanks for bringing this product in India.
Pros
5 Star rating for light weight shiny and nice and tidy. good performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron
vvkris
21/09/2019
India
Verified buyer
heating control function is proper
1) flow of power is good. 2) the metallic surface is making proper iron on the shirts and prevents from burning. 3) 180 degree rotation of power cable is good and user friendly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron
ksaini91
14/11/2018
India
Best product by philips
Good quality product using for last four months and happy with this
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC157/02 Dry iron