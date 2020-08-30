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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish
  • Fast, from start to finish

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1022/40

3.2

| (6) Reviews

1 award

Fast, from start to finish

This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

See all benefits

3 ways to speed up your ironing

Fast, from start to finish

  • Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

6

Reviews

3

30/08/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Good product

My Review for Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1022/40 Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost Non-stick soleplate Anti-calc 2000 Watts with Non-stick soleplate is good product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-07-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-07-29

15/09/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent product

MADE IN INDIA. Great product considering all features - Look, Material of construction, Smoothness, Efficient, Easyness and Sturdy. Great soleplate. High steam output when necessary. No vertical steam.

Pros

Very quick heating. Smoothness. Easy in use.

Cons

Nothing. No vertical steam.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-08-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2019-08-15

14/09/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

good

prompt and good service. product has friendly features and safety to handle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-14

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