2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1022/40
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
3.2
of 5
6
Reviews
30/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
Good product
My Review for Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1022/40 Steam 20g/min;90g steam boost Non-stick soleplate Anti-calc 2000 Watts with Non-stick soleplate is good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-07-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-07-29
SOUMITRA
15/09/2019
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product
MADE IN INDIA. Great product considering all features - Look, Material of construction, Smoothness, Efficient, Easyness and Sturdy. Great soleplate. High steam output when necessary. No vertical steam.
Pros
Very quick heating. Smoothness. Easy in use.
Cons
Nothing. No vertical steam.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-08-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-08-15
dalu
14/09/2019
India
Verified buyer
good
prompt and good service. product has friendly features and safety to handle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1022/40 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-14