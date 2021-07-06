2 year warranty
Discontinued
750W
Non-stick soleplate
Uniform Heating
Reaches tricky areas
Our non-stick soleplate glides easily on any ironable garment with a special non-stick layer.
The precision tip and sleek nose design helps you maneuver easily around buttons and pleats.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Awards
4.7
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
World..
06/07/2021
India
Light weight
Good product, red wine der to all my family and friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron
Karuna86
02/05/2020
India
Really helped me
It also indicates you with the light when ready to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron
02/05/2020
India
I love this product.
Wow GC097 is a dry iron & it is Very useful for me & Its also less Price so i am Very comfortable to use it & Its weight is also light so i am not any problems for carry & i am doing creach at shirt & denim with dry iron so i am Very happy about this product again thanks philips company for lanching a wonderful gadget.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC097/50 Dry iron