2 year warranty
750W
Linished soleplate
Uniform Heating
Reaches tricky areas
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
This iron provides even heat distribution over its soleplate, minimizing the risk of scorching your clothes and helping you to achieve good ironing results easily.
This iron features a high-quality linished soleplate for long-lasting performance.
Awards
4.3
of 5
27
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Sumit g
22/07/2025
India
Verified buyer
Good service
Very good service, we next time buy Philips product
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron
Katil56
04/06/2025
India
Best for daily use
This one is very comfortable amazing job done by philips for customers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron
Nishurock
31/05/2025
India
Philips employee
No chance for the dust
[Employee of philipsglobal] I was cleaning my house since birth but after using this vacuum cleaner every other feels worthless. I recommend this to my relatives as well most powerful product ever
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic GC090/20 Dry iron