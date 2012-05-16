2 year warranty
Discontinued
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption
Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding on all fabrics
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
nilima
16/05/2012
India
classic,elegance,traditional,and performance with extremely sensible
this product of philips that's have elegance classic,traditional feeling and power with long lasting capablitites most important sensible with simple to use thanks for you create ths product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC0085/00 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC0085/00 Dry iron