2 year warranty
Support
BHS503/40
Where can I find out what's in the Philips Nourishing Straightener serum strips?
What should I do if I have an allergic reaction to the serum strips?
What should I do if I get Philips Nourishing Straightener serum in my eyes?
Can I use the serum strips and brackets with another straightener?
Can I use other wet products on my hair before using the Philips Nourishing Straightener?
How many times can one packet of serum strips be used?
Can I add my own serum or oils to the serum strips?
How does the Philips Nourishing Straightener work?
How and when should I clean my Philips Nourishing Straightener?
How do I dispose of used serum strips?
Where can I buy replacement serum strips for my Philips Nourishing Straightener?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair