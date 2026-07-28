2 year warranty
Designed to style with no heat damage*
Philips straightener with NourishCare technology allows you to beautifully style your hair and nourish it too! Deep conditioning serum protects your hair from heat damage so you get gorgeous, healthy-looking hair.
NourishCare Technology
SilkProtect Technology
Fragrance-free serum
NourishCare Technology combines vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil into one specially blended serum that nourishes your hair at the same time as you style it. So, no more pre-treatment, yet no heat damage either! Just healthy-looking, shinier hair** you'll feel great about all day.
The slow-releasing serum offers heat protection from the moment the straightening plates touch your hair. For better result, ensure strips are facing down towards hair ends and press the handles firmly together.
Our serum is a deeply conditioning blend of nutrient-rich ingredients suitable for different hair types. Vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil are well known for their conditioning and antioxidant properties. Together they help replenish your hair's shine to keep it looking and feeling smooth, soft and healthy.
4.9
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
vicky g
28/07/2026
India
good product
I'm really happy with this purchase. It's fast, gentle on my hair, and delivers consistent results every time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-27
Vinit Goyal
28/07/2026
India
Very good product
I'm really happy with this purchase. It's fast, gentle on my hair, and delivers consistent results every time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-25
Radzzzz
19/05/2026
India
Worth it
Loved how this styler smoothens and styles hair without making it dry. Vitamin E and Moroccan argan oil keeps hair soft, shiny, and healthy-looking even after styling. No extra serum needed and hair feels protected from heat damage too. Perfect for everyday styling
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-03-03
This review was made for Straightener BHS526/00 5000
Date of Use 2026-03-03
Based on hair tensile strength test conducted by an independent lab (2023) tested at 210°C vs virgin hair
vs virgin hair, measured at the time of straightening based on test conducted by independent lab (2023). Individual results may vary slightly.