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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
StraightCare Straightener
Discontinued
Support
BHS386/00
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User Manual
All (6)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
The coating of my Philips Heated Straightening Brush is coming off
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