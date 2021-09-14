ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

StraightCareStraightener

BHS386/00

4.6

| (21) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Shiny smooth hair with KeraShine protection

Our KeraShine straightener is infused with a keratin ceramic coating and ionic care, helping to protect your hair while you style. Achieve the beautiful, silky smooth hair you desire with KeraShine.

See all benefits

Shiny smooth hair with KeraShine protection

  • KeraShine Ionic

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

21

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

14/09/2021

India

India

Excellent product

Its better to buy promised brand product for lifetime. This straightener worked so flawlessly for my long hair as it has wider plates, good handling & it always leaves a shine to my hair after use without damage. I was so impressed with the product, that I bought another one for my sister.

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2020-08-14

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2020-08-14

09/09/2021

India

India

Works for any hair type

I am really impressed with this, hands down Philips is one my favourite company after this, it gets heat up very quickly so I don't have to wait long and I get perfect straight hair and even great curls with this one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-08-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2021-08-09

20/03/2021

India

India

THE PRODUCT HAS GOOD

If there was a choice I’d give this a 6/5. I went through reviews and found that this is the best straightener at its price. I went ahead and ordered it over Phillips and I’m very happy I did. The product is that good. My hair is so straight and shiny. The straightener heats up asap and the temperature control is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2020-09-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener

Date of Use 2020-09-20

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration