2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shiny smooth hair with KeraShine protection
Our KeraShine straightener is infused with a keratin ceramic coating and ionic care, helping to protect your hair while you style. Achieve the beautiful, silky smooth hair you desire with KeraShine.
KeraShine Ionic
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.6
of 5
21
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Bhardwaj 007
14/09/2021
India
Excellent product
Its better to buy promised brand product for lifetime. This straightener worked so flawlessly for my long hair as it has wider plates, good handling & it always leaves a shine to my hair after use without damage. I was so impressed with the product, that I bought another one for my sister.
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-08-14
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-08-14
Anushka18
09/09/2021
India
Works for any hair type
I am really impressed with this, hands down Philips is one my favourite company after this, it gets heat up very quickly so I don't have to wait long and I get perfect straight hair and even great curls with this one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-09
Swashail
20/03/2021
India
THE PRODUCT HAS GOOD
If there was a choice I’d give this a 6/5. I went through reviews and found that this is the best straightener at its price. I went ahead and ordered it over Phillips and I’m very happy I did. The product is that good. My hair is so straight and shiny. The straightener heats up asap and the temperature control is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-09-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS386/00 Straightener
Date of Use 2020-09-20