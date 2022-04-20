Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
3000 Series Hair Dryer
Discontinued
Support
BHD318/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (4)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Find a service center
Find service centers close to you for repairs, diagnostics, and genuine parts
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you