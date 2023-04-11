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Discontinued

3000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD318/00

4.9

| (119) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful drying at a lower temperature

The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

See all benefits

with the ThermoProtect attachment

Powerful drying at a lower temperature

  • 1600W

  • ThermoProtect attachment

  • Advanced ionic care

  • 3 heat & speed settings

1600W of drying power

1600W of drying power

This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect attachment

ThermoProtect attachment

The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

119

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

11/04/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Really great product with excellent features

Quality and Durability with affordable prices, always....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD308/30 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-03-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD308/30 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-03-11

05/02/2022

India

India

Beautiful

Beautiful hairdryer I personally liked the design and quality

Pros

Beautiful and study

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-01-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-01-05

05/02/2022

India

India

Good dryer

This Philips hair dryer is a complete value for money, it's Very compact and powerful enough for the desired performance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-01-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer

Date of Use 2022-01-05

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Disclaimers

  1. At the highest speed setting