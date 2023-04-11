2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.
1600W
ThermoProtect attachment
Advanced ionic care
3 heat & speed settings
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
4.9
of 5
119
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Santosh299
11/04/2023
India
Verified buyer
Really great product with excellent features
Quality and Durability with affordable prices, always....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD308/30 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-03-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD308/30 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-03-11
Shek1
05/02/2022
India
Beautiful
Beautiful hairdryer I personally liked the design and quality
Pros
Beautiful and study
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-01-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-01-05
Manali@789
05/02/2022
India
Good dryer
This Philips hair dryer is a complete value for money, it's Very compact and powerful enough for the desired performance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-01-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series BHD356/10 Hair Dryer
Date of Use 2022-01-05
At the highest speed setting