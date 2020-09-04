2 year warranty
BH1022/00
Available in
One up your brushing
Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One?
2 brush heads for your One
The One that cleans better
The One in multiple colors
The One is a powered version of your manual toothbrush. A tiny motor inside the handle transforms each of the hundreds of soft bristles into micro-vibrating mini scrubbers that help to gently clean and whiten your teeth at the touch of a button.
Choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.
Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.
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