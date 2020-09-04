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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Philips Sonicare Philips One by SonicareBrush head

BH1022/00

Available in

Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue

One up your brushing

Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One?

See all benefits

One up your brushing

  • 2 brush heads for your One

  • The One that cleans better

  • The One in multiple colors

Power your brushing

Power your brushing

The One is a powered version of your manual toothbrush. A tiny motor inside the handle transforms each of the hundreds of soft bristles into micro-vibrating mini scrubbers that help to gently clean and whiten your teeth at the touch of a button.

A color for every style

A color for every style

Choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

Brush for 90 days with one battery

Brush for 90 days with one battery

Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

Technical Specifications

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