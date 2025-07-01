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2 year warranty

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Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Brush head

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Philips Sonicare Philips One by SonicareBrush head

BH1022/00

Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Brush head

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Available in

Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue

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