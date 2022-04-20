2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BG105/11
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Which areas can I use my Philips body groomer on?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair