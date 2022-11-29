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Discontinued

Bodygroom series 1000body groomer

BG105/11

3.8

| (116) Reviews

2 awards

Trims body hair, protects skin

The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.

See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Even in sensitive areas

Trims body hair, protects skin

  • Skin protection system

  • 1 click-on comb, 3mm

  • Includes 1 AA battery

Guards while you trim

Guards while you trim

The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

Trims hair in every direction

Trims hair in every direction

Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

Up to 2 months of trimming power

Up to 2 months of trimming power

Compact and efficient, you will get up to 2 months of trimming power from a single Philips AA Alkaline battery. Run-time may differ depending on hair type and grooming frequency.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

116

Reviews

29/11/2022

India

India

trimmer

All in one best trimmer trimming thanx for myntra.best diel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2022-10-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2022-10-29

09/11/2022

India

India

Good product i get 5 star this product

Philiphs is the most best company and his prode always awsome

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2022-10-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2022-10-08

09/03/2022

India

India

Amazing Product

This is Amazing Company and their Gadgets Also Amazing .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2021-02-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 1000 BG1025 body groomer

Date of Use 2021-02-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 