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2 year warranty
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CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZ5160/98
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Quick start guide - English
All (2)
NO or OP message on my Philips AZ5160 display
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
My player does not display all information of MP3 files
Tracks on my Philips device are played in wrong order
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