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2 year warranty

All series

Shaver series 1000 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

Discontinued

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Shaver series 1000Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

AT621/14

Shaver series 1000 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 6.3 MB
  • 18 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 927 kB
  • 15 April 2022

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