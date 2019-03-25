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Discontinued

Shaver series 1000Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

AT621/14

4.7

| (21) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great skin protection, smooth shave

Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Great skin protection, smooth shave

  • CloseCut shaving head

  • Wet&Dry

  • Trimmer

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

21

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

25/03/2019

India

India

Everyday Use

This is a product which can be use everyday. So use it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

24/11/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Smooth trimming

I use dry it is very comfortable I recommend to all try one time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

15/08/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Product is very good, performance is best,and easy to use,long battery backup.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 