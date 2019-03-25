2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.
CloseCut shaving head
Wet&Dry
Trimmer
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.
For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
4.7
of 5
21
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SauravSarkar
25/03/2019
India
Everyday Use
This is a product which can be use everyday. So use it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Mohit121
24/11/2017
India
Verified buyer
Smooth trimming
I use dry it is very comfortable I recommend to all try one time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Sahu
15/08/2017
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Product is very good, performance is best,and easy to use,long battery backup.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 AT621/14 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.