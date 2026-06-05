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2 year warranty
Climate care
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PureProtect Pro 4200 Series Smart Air Purifier
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AC4221/61
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EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
AC4221/61 user manual
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Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
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