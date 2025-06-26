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PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC4221/61

4.9

| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Our best purifier. Quiet and energy efficient.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 35% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power in a compact form, to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens, pollutants, gases

Our best purifier. Quiet and energy efficient.

  • Purifies rooms up to 72 m2

  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors

Impressive power in smaller size

Impressive power in smaller size

Up to 1.5x more powerful than products of its size (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 600 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 72m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 5 minutes (3).

4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

4-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

4-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

Quiet, even at maximum power

Quiet, even at maximum power

Experience 35% less noise with SilentWings technology (5). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it’s quieter than normal conversation. (6)

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.9

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/06/2025

India

India

Air purifier

Very pleasurable experience and convenient to use.

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

26/06/2025

India

India

Air purifier

Very pleasurable experience and convenient to use…

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

26/06/2025

India

India

Air purifier

Very pleasurable experience and convenient to use...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PureProtect Pro 4200 Series AC4221/61 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-02-26

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) CADR vs. Philips AC1715

  2. (2) CADR and suitable purification area according GB/T18801-2022.

  3. (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 600m3/h

  4. (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA

  5. (5) vs. predecessor Philips AC4236

  6. (6) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.

  7. (7) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute

  8. (8) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160

  9. (9) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min

  10. (10) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab

  11. (11) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.

  12. (12) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.

  13. (13) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.