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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier
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AC3221/63
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EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY
AC3220/60 User manual AC3221/63 User manual
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Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
PureProtect 3200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
Contacting Philips
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