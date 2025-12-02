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PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC3221/63

1

| (1) Review

Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 50% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power in a compact form, to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

  • Purifies rooms up to 62 m2

  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

  • 50% quieter purification

Impressive power in smaller size

Impressive power in smaller size

Smaller size, bigger cleaning speed (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 520 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 62m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 6 minutes (3).

3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

Quiet, even at maximum power

Quiet, even at maximum power

Experience 50% less noise with SilentWings technology (1). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it’s quieter than normal conversation. (5)

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

02/12/2025

India

India

Missing part/Customer support is hossible

Bought it from Philips offical website but they did not send the change along the Air purifier. and now its a struggle to get the charger. Philip customer case support is horrible, Best is to buy some other brand air purifier where atleast you have better customer care support.

Pros

Never Buy Philips Air purifier.. Go for some other brands

This review was made for PureProtect 3200 Series AC3221/63 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-11-02

This review was made for PureProtect 3200 Series AC3221/63 Smart Air Purifier

Date of Use 2025-11-02

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) vs. predecessor Philips AC3033 (CADR and noise)

  2. (2) CADR and suitable purification area according GB/T18801-2022.

  3. (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 520m3/h

  4. (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA

  5. (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.

  6. (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute

  7. (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min

  9. (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab

  10. (10) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.

  11. (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.

  12. (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.