ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

Support

PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC0951/63

PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

  • PDF file
  • 1 October 2026

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you