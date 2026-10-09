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Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (39)

1 - 12 of 39 results
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Air Purifier

  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series

Philips 3000i Series
Air Purifier for XL Rooms

AC3055/60
  • Purifies rooms up to 62 m²
  • 520 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i

Philips Series 5000i
Air Purifier

AC5659/20
  • Reduces allergens, gases, odor
  • Captures 99.97% of particles
  • App connected
  • Ideal for large rooms
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  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series
  • Philips 4000i Series

Philips 4000i Series
Air Purifier for XXL Rooms

AC3858/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 73 m²
  • 610 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/60
  • Purifies rooms up to 36 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0951/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 30 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0920/60
  • Purifies rooms up to 30 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/60
  • Purifies rooms up to 30 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4221/61
  • Purifies rooms up to 72 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2936/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 45 m²
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2958/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 39m2/ 420ft2
  • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1711/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 36 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Philips Air Purifier - Series 1000

AC1758/63
  • Purifies rooms up to 36m2/398ft2
  • 330 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
View product

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