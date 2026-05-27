2 year warranty
AC0951/63
Faster purification in a compact, elegant design
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.
Purifies rooms up to 30 m2
250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PM2.5 smart sensor
Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 30m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 12minutes (3).
3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.
Reviews
(1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
(2) CADR and suitable purification area according GB/T18801-2022.
(3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 250m3/h
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
(5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
(6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
(9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
(10) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
(11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
(12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.