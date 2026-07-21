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2 year warranty

All series

4000 series LED TV

Discontinued

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4000 seriesLED TV

32PFL4231/V7

4000 series LED TV

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 508.6 kB
  • 21 July 2026

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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