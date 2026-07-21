2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
32PFL4231/V7
Discontinued
How can I improve the quality of the colors on my Philips TV screen?
How do I connect my Philips TV to my satelite box or cable tv with a composite (RCA/Red, Yellow, White) cable?
There is no sound coming from my Philips TV when it is connected to a headphone
My Philips TV shows the message LOCKED on the screen
What screen resolution of my PC is required when connecting it to my Philips TV with VGA?
How can I switch on the Demo function on my Philips TV?
My Philips TV does not respond to the remote control
My Philips TV remote control has no or weak battery
My Philips TV shows a red light
How can I change the volume on my Philips TV?
I cannot see the pictures from my USB memory stick on my Philips TV
How do I connect my Game System to my Philips TV (Using HDMI)?
How do I connect my Philips TV to other devices with a HDMI connector?
My Philips TV switches to standby mode after showing NO signal message
How do I connect a HD receiver to my Philips TV?
My Philips TV is not receiving any signal input and turns off after 15 minutes.
How can I manual install one or more new channels on my Philips TV?
How do I reset my Philips TV to factory settings?
What is the function of the 'INFO' button on my Philips TV remote control?
I cannot connect my Philips TV to an antenna