2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PFL4231/V7
Enjoy moments together
an LED TV designed to suit your modern outlook. With the stylish design, vibrant picture quality and digitally enhanced sound it will make your entertainment come to life.
81 cm (32")
HD Ready
Feel the power of the music beat and the atmosphere of the movies. The powerful 20 W RMS (2 x 10 W RMS) amplifiers create a lifelike soundstage. It gives a clear and spacious sound stage complementary to the rich viewing experience..
HDMI is a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV, saving you from cable clutter. It carries uncompressed signals, ensuring that you have the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system. Enjoy high quality picture and sound without clutter or fuss..
Combining the refresh rate of the panel and unique image processing, Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images even with the fastest on-screen motion.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
ldk08
09/11/2016
India
Good Product with Some drawbacks
If need an entry level LED TV with good sound & visual you can go for it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV
Dev7687
15/11/2016
India
Verified buyer
Overall Product is Good
My review due to no custom color setting- 2 out of 5
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV