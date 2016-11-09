ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4000 seriesLED TV

32PFL4231/V7

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Enjoy moments together

an LED TV designed to suit your modern outlook. With the stylish design, vibrant picture quality and digitally enhanced sound it will make your entertainment come to life.

See all benefits

Enjoy moments together

  • 81 cm (32")

  • HD Ready

Feel the power of 20 W(2x 10W) RMS

Feel the power of 20 W(2x 10W) RMS

Feel the power of the music beat and the atmosphere of the movies. The powerful 20 W RMS (2 x 10 W RMS) amplifiers create a lifelike soundstage. It gives a clear and spacious sound stage complementary to the rich viewing experience..

Seamless connectivity with 1 HDMI input

Seamless connectivity with 1 HDMI input

HDMI is a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV, saving you from cable clutter. It carries uncompressed signals, ensuring that you have the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system. Enjoy high quality picture and sound without clutter or fuss..

120Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

120Hz Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) for superb motion sharpness

Combining the refresh rate of the panel and unique image processing, Perfect Motion Rate (PMR) creates extreme motion sharpness for clear and vibrant images even with the fastest on-screen motion.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
2
1

09/11/2016

India

India

Good Product with Some drawbacks

If need an entry level LED TV with good sound & visual you can go for it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV

15/11/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Overall Product is Good

My review due to no custom color setting- 2 out of 5

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFL4231 LED TV

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration