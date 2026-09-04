What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?

The Philips Avent ultra air pacifier allows for more airflow than other Philips Avent pacifiers. More airflow helps to prevent the skin from getting dry and irritated. The ultra air pacifier also comes with a sterilizing/carrying case to sterilize the pacifier in the microwave. The ultra air pacifier is available in the Nighttime, 0-6m, 6-18m, and 18m+ versions.