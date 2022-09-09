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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4556PP/97

1.7

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Your music. Your way.

Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.

See all benefits

Your music. Your way.

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Active Noise Canceling

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 29 hours play time

Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.

Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
2

09/09/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

The product has issues with charging and auto pair

The product brochure mentions that three lights will be visible upon full charge. But the same is not available in the product. It is difficult to know when it is charged fully. The auto pair function is also not working properly many a times.

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-09

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-09

27/12/2022

India

India

Regarding getting faulty earphones

Changed my headphone due to mic voice not able to listen properly by the other side and then plus put in for replacement it is the same faulty product given with left side earphone not working ,please manufacture a decent product as the voice quality and A&C noise cancellation is good but product should work properly to avail these features

Pros

Good sound quality,Noise cancellation too

Cons

But to work both headphones should work properly to use

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-27

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2022-08-27

26/07/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Not upto the mark

The wireless headphones are not upto the mark. There is no software that supports these headphones to check the info if there.

Pros

Looking

Cons

Information about them

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-06-26

This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2021-06-26

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