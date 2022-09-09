2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4556BK/97
Your music. Your way.
Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Active Noise Canceling
IPX4 water protection
Up to 29 hours play time
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
1.7
of 5
3
Reviews
sujat
09/09/2022
India
Verified buyer
The product has issues with charging and auto pair
The product brochure mentions that three lights will be visible upon full charge. But the same is not available in the product. It is difficult to know when it is charged fully. The auto pair function is also not working properly many a times.
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-09
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-09
Ashu shetty
27/12/2022
India
Regarding getting faulty earphones
Changed my headphone due to mic voice not able to listen properly by the other side and then plus put in for replacement it is the same faulty product given with left side earphone not working ,please manufacture a decent product as the voice quality and A&C noise cancellation is good but product should work properly to avail these features
Pros
Good sound quality,Noise cancellation too
Cons
But to work both headphones should work properly to use
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-27
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2022-08-27
Satya2888
26/07/2022
India
Verified buyer
Not upto the mark
The wireless headphones are not upto the mark. There is no software that supports these headphones to check the info if there.
Pros
Looking
Cons
Information about them
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-06-26
This review was made for TAT4506BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2021-06-26