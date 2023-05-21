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True Wireless Headphones

TAT1138BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Hear your sounds clearly

Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.

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Hear your sounds clearly

  • Clear call quality

  • 13 mm drivers for punchy bass

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Customised 13 mm drivers for rich sound and punchy bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.

No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.