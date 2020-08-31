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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

USB Hub

SWV3707/59

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub

See all benefits

With individual switch

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

  • USB 3.0

  • 7 USB charging ports

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 188.8 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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