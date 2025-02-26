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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA3800B/94

3.1

| (14) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 28W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB

  • Bluetooth

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Bass boost technology with level control

Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

14

Reviews

26/02/2025

India

India

Product Quality sound is very good , I am using from last 4 year but now the FM is not working , so kindly suggest for working FM .

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2023-02-26

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2023-02-26

19/04/2019

India

India

Excelent

I Bought this product Appx 3 years ago Till now their is no complaint. Its working very cool. I Love this Product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

16/06/2016

India

India

value of price

bass power is medium and Bluetooth and pc performance is super

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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