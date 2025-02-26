2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA3800B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 28W sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.
USB
Bluetooth
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
3.1
of 5
14
Reviews
Niol
26/02/2025
India
Product Quality sound is very good , I am using from last 4 year but now the FM is not working , so kindly suggest for working FM .
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2023-02-26
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2023-02-26
VookotiDinesh
19/04/2019
India
Excelent
I Bought this product Appx 3 years ago Till now their is no complaint. Its working very cool. I Love this Product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Alive
16/06/2016
India
value of price
bass power is medium and Bluetooth and pc performance is super
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA3800B Multimedia Speaker 5.1