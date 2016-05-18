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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ2300PK/00

4

| (2) Reviews

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange
Pink
Pink

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

See all benefits

Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

18/05/2016

India

India

very good product

very useful ear phones fit to ears don't fallen off

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

27/09/2018

India

India

Sturdy headphones - Unimpressive sound

I simply trust Philips when it comes to reliability and longevity. All their products are meant to last. But these headphones despite of having capable drivers have been tuned to sound unpleasant. The sound is not at all balanced. Extremely sharp treble and mids with poor bass. But when balanced with equalizers,a little talent and good hardware they sound absolutely great. Please reconsider about working on the sound signature of their entire action fit series.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones

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