2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2300PK/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
rahul01
18/05/2016
India
very good product
very useful ear phones fit to ears don't fallen off
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones
Nikhil544
27/09/2018
India
Sturdy headphones - Unimpressive sound
I simply trust Philips when it comes to reliability and longevity. All their products are meant to last. But these headphones despite of having capable drivers have been tuned to sound unpleasant. The sound is not at all balanced. Extremely sharp treble and mids with poor bass. But when balanced with equalizers,a little talent and good hardware they sound absolutely great. Please reconsider about working on the sound signature of their entire action fit series.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ2300LF Sports headphones