2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000WT/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
White
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
4.3
of 5
16
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Affy
14/01/2016
India
Best Budget Headphone
Im jus too happy to have this Philips Headphone i bought it for 700 rs and its worth it . Quality is awesome sound is awesome and overall the product is too awesome and too cute i would recommend this to my friemds and family. Thank You
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
dipu16
28/12/2013
India
Just amazing headphone
I'm really satisfied with this headphone, this is the kind of product one can expect from a reputed brand like Philips.All I can say is this a good headphone with good sound quality, bass is up to the mark and headphone is comfortable to ears.Works well with my cellphone Very happy with this purchase!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
ElectronicHelperGeek
18/12/2013
India
Amazing Features like great sound
Can not stop using these headphones barely every take them off, to good to write with in words so just buy them!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones