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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000WT/00

4.3

| (16) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • White

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Flat foldable for you easy to carry on the go

32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

14/01/2016

India

India

Best Budget Headphone

Im jus too happy to have this Philips Headphone i bought it for 700 rs and its worth it . Quality is awesome sound is awesome and overall the product is too awesome and too cute i would recommend this to my friemds and family. Thank You

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

28/12/2013

India

India

Just amazing headphone

I'm really satisfied with this headphone, this is the kind of product one can expect from a reputed brand like Philips.All I can say is this a good headphone with good sound quality, bass is up to the mark and headphone is comfortable to ears.Works well with my cellphone Very happy with this purchase!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

18/12/2013

India

India

Amazing Features like great sound

Can not stop using these headphones barely every take them off, to good to write with in words so just buy them!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones

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