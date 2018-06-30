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Discontinued

BASS+Headphones with mic

SHE4305BL/00

2.8

| (16) Reviews

Available in

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Feel it. BASS+

Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.

See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Slim, stable in-ear fit

Slim, stable in-ear fit

With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

16

Reviews

30/06/2018

India

India

Awesome product

It is a very good product with bass boost and very comfy for ears

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

16/03/2018

India

India

The earphone are perfect

The earphone are very comfortable to use and the bass is very good..... I think it is value for money product from philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

28/02/2018

India

India

Good product

Good sound quality good design and recommend to all

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic

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