2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE4305BL/00
Feel it. BASS+
Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
With a slim in-ear design that attaches perfectly to your ears, each earphone sits securely for great stability that won't fall out.
2.8
of 5
16
Reviews
Dev007
30/06/2018
India
Awesome product
It is a very good product with bass boost and very comfy for ears
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Aksaluja
16/03/2018
India
The earphone are perfect
The earphone are very comfortable to use and the bass is very good..... I think it is value for money product from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Liju6631
28/02/2018
India
Good product
Good sound quality good design and recommend to all
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE4305BK Headphones with mic