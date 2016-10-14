ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3905PK/00

4.4

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Gold
Gold
Pink
Pink
Silver
Silver

Rich bass

Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.

See all benefits

Music and calls sound better with oval sound tube

Rich bass

  • Pink

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Soft silicone ear caps in 3 sizes for snug perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

Inline mic and control switch between music and calls easily

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers for powerful sound and rich bass

Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2
1

14/10/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

Great bass

Superb sound quality Great Bass Good product in this price tag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905SL In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905SL In ear headphones with mic

27/08/2016

India

India

Great Overall Experience

I have just started using this product and after changing so many earphones i am stuck to this, i am very much pleased with the performance, the sound quality and all. The design is great too and i need a mic too. So this fulfills all my needs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

09/10/2015

India

India

Extremely balanced pair of earphones!

These pair of earphones provides extremely balanced sound.Bass is not overpowering unlike Sony. Vocals,drums and riffs can be heard very accurate. In ear microphone is an added benefit. Only it seems a bit tough to curl out the wire when tangled.So that is the only drawback so far.With all these this pair comes at just INR890. Best value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration