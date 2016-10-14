2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3905PK/00
Rich bass
Enjoy music and calls in high-quality sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings boast sleek classy finish. Inline mic and control make hands-free phone calls convenient.
Pink
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Compact efficient speakers ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with rich bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
4.4
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Pankaj26
14/10/2016
India
Verified buyer
Great bass
Superb sound quality Great Bass Good product in this price tag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905SL In ear headphones with mic
Amaanghauri
27/08/2016
India
Great Overall Experience
I have just started using this product and after changing so many earphones i am stuck to this, i am very much pleased with the performance, the sound quality and all. The design is great too and i need a mic too. So this fulfills all my needs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic
Devayan
09/10/2015
India
Extremely balanced pair of earphones!
These pair of earphones provides extremely balanced sound.Bass is not overpowering unlike Sony. Vocals,drums and riffs can be heard very accurate. In ear microphone is an added benefit. Only it seems a bit tough to curl out the wire when tangled.So that is the only drawback so far.With all these this pair comes at just INR890. Best value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3905BK In ear headphones with mic