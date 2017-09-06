2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3900PK/00
Rich bass
Premium in-ear headphones feature great bass, comfort and looks. Efficient speaker drivers give powerful sound. Oval tube inserts come with 3 ear cap sizes for optimal fit and deep bass. Vacuum metallized housings look sleek and classy.
Pink
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Textured strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible connection between the headphones cable and the plug.
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Roller
06/09/2017
India
Verified buyer
Rich Bass
Writing this review after using this pair of earphone on my Redmi Note 4 with Mi Sound Enhancer turned "ON" and equalizer set to Hip Hop(with 65Hz frequency band maxed out for full bass). Do note that the device from which you are giving the output to earphone plays a vital role in the overall output quality (along with a lots of other factors like DAC, Amp, file etc which is beyond the scope of this review.) So in a brief, the earphones are completely value for money. You get what you're promised and paid for- "Rich Bass". A perfect equilibrium between bass and treble. Bass is really great with 3D sound affect and extended stereo(again vary from device to device). Noise cancellation is excellent. Just don't forget to try all the three sizes of earbuds which come with it to get the right fit for getting best noise isolation. Drivers are light weight and don't feel uncomfortable even after listening to 3-4 hours straight. Earbuds are slightly inclined to an angle and the driver's output hole is oval in shape to get the right fit in the ear and prevents the earphone from coming out during motion. Cable is near to tangle free. Cons: 1) Build quality is not great but good enough. 2) About the 1 year warranty part then I'm still figuring out whether it's for manufacturing faults or for internal damage occurs while pulling, etc and not even sure whether it's valid in India or not. The back of the case has all written in Chinese. Although "This warranty is only valid only in Japan" was written there in the middle of it which i don't know what it's referring to . Apart from the aforementioned cons, the earphones are a bang for the buck! That's all. Quick round up; Bass: 10/10 Treble: 10/10 Lows-Mids-Highs: 10/10(can be easily tweaked with equalizer. Earphone covers a wide range of frequencies) Noise Cancellation: 10/10 Build quality: 8/10(Could've been better if comes with threaded cable)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Laura
11/01/2016
India
I really like it.
I confess: I love listening to loud music. So loud you can't hear what's happening in the outside world. But I also like clear, vibrant sounds, and so far that's what I'm getting from this product. It also has a great design and it fits perfectly. Sorry if I said anything wrong, English is not my first language.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Djnabski
11/05/2017
India
Good for vocals not for bass
This product offers clear high and mid frequency sounds however it lacks the ability to deliver enough bass in songs that has deep kick sounds. As a dj, it is okay but i would not recommend this to be used in mastering and engineering sounds in professional sound production. But this product is better than samsung earphones for home use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3900BK In-Ear Headphones