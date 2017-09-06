Writing this review after using this pair of earphone on my Redmi Note 4 with Mi Sound Enhancer turned "ON" and equalizer set to Hip Hop(with 65Hz frequency band maxed out for full bass). Do note that the device from which you are giving the output to earphone plays a vital role in the overall output quality (along with a lots of other factors like DAC, Amp, file etc which is beyond the scope of this review.) So in a brief, the earphones are completely value for money. You get what you're promised and paid for- "Rich Bass". A perfect equilibrium between bass and treble. Bass is really great with 3D sound affect and extended stereo(again vary from device to device). Noise cancellation is excellent. Just don't forget to try all the three sizes of earbuds which come with it to get the right fit for getting best noise isolation. Drivers are light weight and don't feel uncomfortable even after listening to 3-4 hours straight. Earbuds are slightly inclined to an angle and the driver's output hole is oval in shape to get the right fit in the ear and prevents the earphone from coming out during motion. Cable is near to tangle free. Cons: 1) Build quality is not great but good enough. 2) About the 1 year warranty part then I'm still figuring out whether it's for manufacturing faults or for internal damage occurs while pulling, etc and not even sure whether it's valid in India or not. The back of the case has all written in Chinese. Although "This warranty is only valid only in Japan" was written there in the middle of it which i don't know what it's referring to . Apart from the aforementioned cons, the earphones are a bang for the buck! That's all. Quick round up; Bass: 10/10 Treble: 10/10 Lows-Mids-Highs: 10/10(can be easily tweaked with equalizer. Earphone covers a wide range of frequencies) Noise Cancellation: 10/10 Build quality: 8/10(Could've been better if comes with threaded cable)