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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Headphones

SHE3200WT/00

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass and clear sound. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

See all benefits

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

Flexi-Grip design for durability

Flexi-Grip design for durability

A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

4
1

20/09/2019

India

India

One word... Excellent

After 1.5 year of use, I just visit Phillips website to see this little guy..is available or not.. Coz If my pair destroy I will again buy this piece. It's booming bass is, all I need . It's awesome with 24Bit 192Khz..

Pros

Good bass, ergonomic design, tangle free ribbon, premium quality

Cons

No cons. at all from my side.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones

Date of Use 2018-09-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones

Date of Use 2018-09-20

23/06/2016

India

India

Verified buyer

very good

these headphones are very good but company has not mentions the warranty period of this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones

12/05/2016

India

India

Unable to use the earphones because ear hurts.

Sounds a little muffled and uncomfortable to wear. Other than that everything is good. Bass is good with good separation overall sound quality is good if you plug it into a good source. As it is uncomfortable to wear i can't recommend it.

This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones

This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones

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