2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3200WT/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass and clear sound. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
srj.jucivil
20/09/2019
India
One word... Excellent
After 1.5 year of use, I just visit Phillips website to see this little guy..is available or not.. Coz If my pair destroy I will again buy this piece. It's booming bass is, all I need . It's awesome with 24Bit 192Khz..
Pros
Good bass, ergonomic design, tangle free ribbon, premium quality
Cons
No cons. at all from my side.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
Date of Use 2018-09-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
Date of Use 2018-09-20
kundankumarseth
23/06/2016
India
Verified buyer
very good
these headphones are very good but company has not mentions the warranty period of this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones
Dipu1234
12/05/2016
India
Unable to use the earphones because ear hurts.
Sounds a little muffled and uncomfortable to wear. Other than that everything is good. Bass is good with good separation overall sound quality is good if you plug it into a good source. As it is uncomfortable to wear i can't recommend it.
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones