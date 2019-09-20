2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3200BL/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3200 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass and clear sound. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
srj.jucivil
20/09/2019
India
One word... Excellent
After 1.5 year of use, I just visit Phillips website to see this little guy..is available or not.. Coz If my pair destroy I will again buy this piece. It's booming bass is, all I need . It's awesome with 24Bit 192Khz..
Pros
Good bass, ergonomic design, tangle free ribbon, premium quality
Cons
No cons. at all from my side.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
Date of Use 2018-09-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
Date of Use 2018-09-20
kundankumarseth
23/06/2016
India
Verified buyer
very good
these headphones are very good but company has not mentions the warranty period of this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3200BL Headphones
Dipu1234
12/05/2016
India
Unable to use the earphones because ear hurts.
Sounds a little muffled and uncomfortable to wear. Other than that everything is good. Bass is good with good separation overall sound quality is good if you plug it into a good source. As it is uncomfortable to wear i can't recommend it.
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones
This review was made for SHE3200BK Headphones