2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE1455BK/94
Dynamic bass
Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.
Black
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
3.0
of 5
33
Reviews
AKb 7
12/04/2022
India
No
No need to write about this product. Because the experience is real and true. Feel good to have it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-04-12
Dxpose
24/11/2021
India
Awesome product
Its very good. I have been using multiple earphones of this model since 2015 but cant find anymore online to order
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-11-24
Yashkalra
13/01/2021
India
Awesome
Very Good for Ears. Good Sound. I like it. Good Build
Pros
Good Sound
Cons
Wires
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-12-13