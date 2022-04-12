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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE1455BK/94

3

| (33) Reviews

Dynamic bass

Speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

See all benefits

Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • Black

Integrated microphone & call button

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

33

Reviews

2

12/04/2022

India

India

No

No need to write about this product. Because the experience is real and true. Feel good to have it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-04-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-04-12

24/11/2021

India

India

Awesome product

Its very good. I have been using multiple earphones of this model since 2015 but cant find anymore online to order

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-11-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-11-24

13/01/2021

India

India

Awesome

Very Good for Ears. Good Sound. I like it. Good Build

Pros

Good Sound

Cons

Wires

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE1455BK Headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-12-13

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