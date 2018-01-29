2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB1614/97
Crystal clear calls & comfortable & secure fit
Enjoy comfortable calls from this light and securely fitting headset with a soft gel earbud. Enjoy audiobooks or background misuc while still keeping an ear on your surroundings with Bluetooth audio streaming support.
Black
Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.
Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.
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